North Portland mobile home fire sends man to hospital

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — One man was hurt in a mobile home fire Friday afternoon in North Portland, officials said.
Video taken by a bystander showed flames shooting out of multiple windows of the home on North Elm Avenue.
Portland Fire and Rescue said a man was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
Two adults and two children were displaced in the fire, which remains under investigation.
Follow KOIN 6 for the latest news and weather
Download our FREE news and weather apps for iPhone, iPad and Android. You can also follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram, and sign up for our email newsletters.