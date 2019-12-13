Live Now
North Portland mobile home fire sends man to hospital

Multnomah County

The fire broke out at a home on North Elm Avenue

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — One man was hurt in a mobile home fire Friday afternoon in North Portland, officials said.

Video taken by a bystander showed flames shooting out of multiple windows of the home on North Elm Avenue.

Portland Fire and Rescue said a man was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Two adults and two children were displaced in the fire, which remains under investigation.

