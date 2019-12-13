North Portland mobile home fire sends man to hospital

The fire broke out at a home on North Elm Avenue

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — One man was hurt in a mobile home fire Friday afternoon in North Portland, officials said.

Video taken by a bystander showed flames shooting out of multiple windows of the home on North Elm Avenue.

Portland Fire and Rescue said a man was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Two adults and two children were displaced in the fire, which remains under investigation.

On the scene of another N Portland Fire. This time we are at a mobile home park on N Elm Ave. @PDXFire tell me one man was transported to the hospital after receiving non-life-threatening injuries. #KOIN6News pic.twitter.com/Oh7oB93NeE — Velena Jones (@velenajones) December 13, 2019