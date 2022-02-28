PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – A grand jury determined a Gresham Police officer and a Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office deputy’s use of deadly force after an armed bank robbery in January was not criminal under Oregon law, Multnomah County District Attorney Mike Schmidt announced Monday.

Gresham Police Officer Mark Smith and Multnomah County Sheriff’s Deputy Chad Phifer were named as the two men who fired the fatal shots at the suspect, identified as 24-year-old Roman Ivan Kokhanevych, on Jan. 4.

Investigators say Kokhanevych fired shots first after robbing Key Bank on Southeast Burnside Street at gunpoint and leading law enforcement on a car chase through eastern Multnomah County.

The chase ended in the Gresham Station shopping mall parking lot where police said the suspect and a woman carjacked a driver.

It was then that Officer Smith and Deputy Phifer fired shots off — killing Kokhanevych.

Sheriff Mike Reese said authorities believe Kokhanevych was involved in other bank robberies in the Portland metro area.

The accomplice was identified as Haley Hop. She was charged with first- and second-degree robbery.