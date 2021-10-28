‘Not tents’: Ryan continues to make case for Safe Rest Village sites

This is the site of a proposed Safe Rest Village at SE 45th and Harney, October 1, 2021 (KOIN)

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Portland City Commissioner Dan Ryan made his case to the Multnomah County Board of Commissioners for his Safe Rest Village sites on Thursday morning.

Dozens of potential sites are being scouted across Portland — but the city has only decided on two locations so far: one on Naito Parkway and the other on Southeast 122nd and Burnside.

“The Safe Rest Villages will be outdoor shelters — not tents,” Ryan explained. “At meetings when I’m in the community lately, I want to keep repeating “not tents” many times. The Safe Rest Villages are about public health, environmental health and community safety.”

During a Portland City Council Meeting on Wednesday night, a coalition of eastside businesses asked commissioners for a solution that keeps unregulated camps away from their stores.

“I’m not here to villainize the camps around our business,” Salt & Straw Co-founder Kim Malek said. “I respect them, I’m here to discuss how we can support them, while also creating an environment that’s safe for everyone.”

A Safe Rest site planned for Southeast 45th Avenue was scrapped after Ryan confirmed it was located on a flood plain.