NW Portland restaurants burglarized, caught on surveillance

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Two restaurants in the Pearl District were burglarized early Monday morning, but they are just a few of the victims at the center of this push for more officers.

Suspect captured on The Fields Bar and Grill’s surveillance camera on November 1. (Courtesy: Jim Rice)

Surveillance video shot at 1 a.m. from inside The Fields Bar and Grill shows a guy lugging the restaurant’s safe from the office, then trying to open the cash register.

“It was just really frustrating watching him walk through our business,” said Jim Rice, the owner.

He said after what the restaurant’s experienced in the last year and a half, nothing shocks him anymore.

“We’ve had to deal with riots, we’ve had the pandemic, we’ve had to deal with graffiti,” he said. “We’ve had to deal with homeless issues and now we’re dealing with a very significant problem with crime and the reality is the police don’t have the resources.”

The surveillance video from Momoyama, a sushi restaurant just three blocks from the Field’s, shows the thief taking the cash register about three hours after the break-in at the bar and grill.

Momoyama owner, Hee Moon Chae (left)

The person got away with the register filled with cash, about $600 worth of liquor, and five tablets. He said running a restaurant during the pandemic has been tough enough –- he didn’t need this.

Portland police said they’re prioritizing homicides and can’t devote the proper resources to these break-ins.

“It’s extremely heartbreaking that we cannot do more for these victims with our current resources,” said Portland Police Sergeant. “I know that we talk about this a lot, but we have to be honest with our community about what we are able to do.”

“We ultimately need new leaders in office in order for this to change,” Rice said. “The bottom line is the police don’t have enough resources. We need to be able to refund them, they have the money to be able to do it and they need to be able to make the investments into the areas, so we can deal with our crime problems.”