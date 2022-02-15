NW Skyline home a total loss after early morning fire

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A two-story home in Northwest Portland is a total loss after a large fire started early Tuesday morning, Tualatin Valley Fire and Rescue said.

Shortly after 3:40 a.m., multiple units responded to the rural house fire on NW Skyline Boulevard. Once crews arrived, they said flames engulfed the home.

In a Twitter post, TVF&R said the home was in a rural area, so water tenders had to shuttle in water.

The fire was extinguished nearly an hour after crews first arrived, but officials say firefighters are continuing to monitor hotspots.

No one was reported injured.

An investigation is underway.