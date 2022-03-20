PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — For the 117th year, Oaks Amusement Park in Portland is back open in time for Spring Break.

Masks are not required to enter, but attendees are certainly welcome to wear them if they choose. However, Oaks Park is keeping some restrictions in place, capping attendance for each day.

“Last year even with capacity restrictions it was a very good season for us. So we’re going to keep some capacity restrictions that we’re self-mandating,” said Emily Mackay. “Makes it a little more enjoyable for people while they’re here. Plus it’s the more responsible thing to do.”

Oaks Park will be open from Noon to 5 p.m. during the spring season. For this Spring Break week, the park will be open every day but will go back to weekends only for the rest of the spring.