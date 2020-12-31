Occupied Woodlawn home struck by gunfire overnight

No one was injured and no arrests have been made

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Multiple gunshots struck an occupied home in Portland’s Woodlawn neighborhood overnight.

Several reports of shots heard near the 1400 block of Northeast Dekum Street came in around 1:30 a.m. on Thursday morning. When officers arrived at the scene, they found evidence of gunfire and discovered one home had been struck. Police say the investigation suggests multiple shooters were firing at each other but no suspect information is available.

Although people were inside the home at the time of the shooting, no one was injured. Police do not know if anyone involved in the shooting was injured, but they say there is evidence a vehicle was hit before driving off.

This is the 879 reported shooting in Portland this year — a 123% increase from last year.

If anyone has information about this shooting, please e-mail crimetips@portlandoregon.gov and reference case number 20-384211. Crime Stoppers of Oregon also offers a cash reward of up to $2,000 for any information leading to an arrest in any unsolved felony. Submit an anonymous tip online.