The Oddities and Curiosities Expo is from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 22

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Stop by the Oddities and Curiosities Expo this Saturday for a dose of all things weird, freaky and bizarre.

The Oddities and Curiosities Expo features vendors, artists or small businesses who display and sell unusual items such as horror-inspired jewelry, art using animal bones, scary dolls and taxidermy.

According to its website, the expo offers an opportunity for people with an interest in the odd and unusual to meet like-minded individuals and learn about new artists.

“We pride ourselves in being a completely ‘DIY’ ran show from start to finish. We find so much joy in being able to provide a place where you can feel at home surrounded by others that share the same interests,” it says.

The expo is an all-ages event, but the organizers advise parents to use their own discretion when determining whether their child can handle it.

The Portland date is held in the Oregon Convention Center, but the expo has made stops at cities all throughout the country. It will be in the Washington State Convention Center for its Seattle show the following weekend on Saturday, Oct. 29.

Tickets range from $10 to $235. Buy them before they’re all sold out to see what the expo has to offer from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 22.