‘Ode to Putin’ appears in Portland from Trump Statue Initiative

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) -- Umatilla County, which was rolled back to Baseline status last week by Gov. Kate Brown, had 64 confirmed/presumptive cases of COVID in the Monday report by the Oregon Health Authority, far more than any of the other 24 counties with cases.

A total of 272 new cases were recorded, bringing the overall total to 19,366. Multnomah County, put on the "Watch List" last week, had the second-most cases with 49.