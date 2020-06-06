ODOT to close I-205 at OR 213 Saturday night

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Interstate 205 at OR 213 will be closed Saturday night into Sunday morning as transportation officials install a new sign bridge across the freeway.

On Saturday night starting at 8 p.m., I-205 will be reduced to two lanes, then one lane at 11 p.m. The freeway will fully close at midnight and reopen at 5 a.m. on Sunday morning.

Both directions of I-205 will be closed and detoured. Drivers will be directed to take exit 10 (OR 213) and then re-enter I-205 at the OR 213 on-ramp.

Below are detour directions for drivers heading north on I-205:

Traveling north on I-205, take exit 10 for OR 213 south Turn right onto OR 213 south Turn right onto Washington Street/Prairie Schooner Way Turn right onto Washington Street Turn right onto Clackamas River Drive Turn right onto OR 213 north Turn right onto on-ramp for I-205 north

Below are detour directions for drivers heading south on I-205:

Traveling south on I-205, take exit 10 for OR 213 Stay right to continue onto OR 213 south Turn right onto Washington Street/Prairie Schooner Way Turn right onto Washington Street Turn right onto Clackamas River Drive Turn right onto OR 213 north Turn left from OR 213 north onto on-ramp for I-205 south

The Oregon Department of Transportation is installing RealTime information signs on I-205 between I-5 and OR 212 as part of a project to improve road safety and help drivers make better-informed decisions about their travel routes. The digital signs either display advisory speeds, travel times or alert drivers to things like crashes and congestion up ahead.

The project will require up to 12 nighttime closures at five locations on the freeway this summer.

Other projects happening on I-205:

I-205 Paving: Abernethy Bridge to SE 82nd Avenue

Clackamas Regional Center Mobility Improvements