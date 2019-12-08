Man shot, killed by police in SE Portland

Witnesses heard gunshots and saw someone fall to the ground

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A man was shot and killed by police in Southeast Portland Sunday afternoon, said Portland Police. The shooting happened near SE 103rd Drive and SE Stark Street.

Roughly 30 police units are at a taped-off crime scene in Southeast Portland Sunday afternoon. December 8, 2019 (KOIN)

Someone reported to police that a man had a knife in his hand and was in the street near SE 103rd Dr. Several officers went out to the area. Portland Police said officers approached the individual and “a short time later, officers reported that shots had been fired.” Investigators reported that both non-lethal and lethal rounds were fired.

Roughly 30 police units were called out to the scene, and several city blocks were closed off to traffic while a preliminary investigation was conducted.

One witness who was fundraising in the area told KOIN 6 News he was caught off guard by the sound of gunfire.

“I hear gunshots. I turned to my left and then I see a man fall right over there,” said Raphael Israel, who then gestured across the street from where he was standing.

When asked if he heard anything happen before the gunshots, Israel responded, “No. Surprisingly, there was no yelling—no anything.”

Multiple city blocks were closed to traffic as police investigated an officer-involved shooting that left one person dead in Southeast Portland. December 8, 2019 (KOIN)

He said within a matter of minutes, more police arrived at the scene.

Andy Chavez said he was walking to work when the shooting unfolded nearby. Chavez said he heard officers shouting commands to drop any weapons. Then he heard two shots and saw someone fall to the ground.

Mayor Ted Wheeler was also at the scene Sunday afternoon. He spoke with police officials before leaving.

Portland Police did not identify the individual who was killed, but said the person was an adult man. His identity will be released once next of kin have been notified.

No officers were hurt during the confrontation.

“Portland Police Officers responded to a dynamic situation involving an armed subject,” said Chief Danielle Outlaw. “This is still early in the investigation and we will work within the process to release as much information as we can without compromising any of the investigation.”

Multiple streets were closed to traffic Sunday from around 2 p.m. until 9 p.m.

The officers who were involved in the shooting will be identified on Monday as dictated by PPB policy. Those officers will be on paid administrative leave until the investigation is concluded.

KOIN 6 News will continue to follow this story.