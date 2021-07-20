1 wounded in officer-involved shooting on NW Naito Parkway

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — One man was wounded in an officer-involved shooting Tuesday night near downtown Portland, police said.

More than 20 police units responded to the 600 block of NW Naito Parkway shortly after 9:30 p.m.

One person — described by police only as a white adult man — was taken to a hospital with a non-life-threatening wound, the Portland Police Bureau said. Police said no officers were hurt in the incident and there was no threat to the public.

A KOIN 6 News crew at the scene spoke to a witness who reported hearing gunfire before police arrived.

Officers closed NW Naito Parkway between NW Everett Street and NW 9th Avenue for an investigation.

No other details are available at this time.

This is a developing story.