Officer-involved shooting under investigation in Gresham

Multnomah County

Shots were fired at SE 181st Avenue and SE Ash Street

by: KOIN 6 News Staff

Posted: / Updated:

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A heavy police presence responded to an officer-involved shooting Thursday evening in Gresham.

Shots were fired at SE 181st Avenue and SE Ash Street, police said. An investigation is underway. SE 181st Avenue is closed from SE Pine to E Burnside.

No other details are available at this time.

This is a developing story. KOIN 6 News will provide updates as soon as possible.

