Officer’s act of kindness helps calm distressed man

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — One Portland police officer’s actions are making a difference for some of those in the community.

Earlier this month, Portland Police Officer Mike Stevens met with a barefoot man who was in distress and causing a disturbance near Southeast Foster Street and Southeast 70th Avenue. Stevens says he offered the man shoes to put on his feet.

The man calmed down, all because of a police officer who knows how to de-escalate. This proves connections with the public are possible, all with some warmth and goodwill.

“You know, just making life a little bit more comfortable for them — clearly they need just a little bit of help and if I can do that for someone, that is a win,” Stevens explained. “That’s why I signed up to do this job.”

Officer Stevens says he routinely carries bottled water, shoes and protein bars as offerings of peace. It is not in the police handbook, but Stevens says showing humanity to people is often the best way to calm someone down when they’re having a mental health crisis.