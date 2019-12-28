Officers rescue elderly woman from burning house

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — When 2 Portland police officers arrived at a Montavilla house fire late Friday night, they quickly learned of an elderly woman still inside.

The officers were patrolling the neighborhood when they heard the fire call. They immediately acted, arriving on the scene within mere seconds to see flames and smoke billowing from the attic and garage. Upon learning of the woman still inside, the 2 officers ran inside the burning house and rescued her. They were inside the house for about a minute and a half.

“I am proud of the two officers who risked their own safety by running inside to perform this rescue,” said Deputy Chief Jami Resch. “We will continue to work side by side with our public safety partners at Portland Fire and Rescue and the Bureau of Emergency Communications to provide lifesaving service to the City of Portland.”

Portland Fire and Rescue arrived and extinguished the fire soon after the woman was rescued. They determined the ceiling which separated the attic fire from the main floor was on the verge of falling through. This could have trapped the woman if she had not been so speedily rescued.

The fire official said the officers’ actions likely prevented a tragedy. Both officers were evaluated for smoke inhalation but showed no negative symptoms.