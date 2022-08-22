Corbett Fire responds to a woman who fell at Multnomah Falls (Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office)

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The woman who fell to her death while hiking at Multnomah Falls on Friday has been identified by the Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office.

Officials say Minnesota resident Jessica Warejoncas, 62, fell approximately 100 feet while hiking near Wisendanger Falls, past the top of Multnomah Falls.

Bystanders at the scene were reportedly attempting to perform CPR, but sadly, Warejoncas was declared dead at the scene, authorities said.

The manner of death is not considered suspicious, according to the Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office.