PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The hiker found dead at the bottom of a cliff near Angel’s Rest Trail last week has been publicly identified.

In a release on Monday, the Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office identified 20-year-old Kriss Arturo Garcia of Tualatin as the hiker. The county medical examiner determined Garcia’s fatal fall was accidental.

Garcia’s body was first discovered on Wednesday afternoon about 2.5 miles from the trailhead. His body was not recovered until the next day, however, due to steep and rocky terrain.

The sheriff’s office believes Garcia was alone at the time of his death.