PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Business owners and cultural groups in Old Town say their neighborhood has become a haven for organized crime and called on the city and county to take action during an Old Town Community Association press conference.

“Old Town is in crisis. Everyone living and working here is suffering,” Society Hotel owner Jessi Burke said.



Burke said she sees a humanitarian crisis on her doorstep daily.

“If you come to Old Town, over time you will see two segments of the houseless community. The actually vulnerable and those preying on the vulnerable,” Burke said.

Elizabeth Nye, director of Lan Su Chinese Gardens, also spoke about the violence in Old Town.



“Three weeks ago, as our staff prepared to welcome visitors, they discovered an abandoned car parked outside of Lan Su smeared with blood along the side,” Nye said.



She says they later learned a homeless person there was beaten to death.



Burke also noted that the pandemic caused Old Town to reach a “tipping point.”

“Coupled with empty store fronts, trash build up and city infrastructure falling into disrepair, visitors too scared to approach our neighborhood and drastic cuts and resignations in public safety, a new crowd made their way to Old Town. A more dangerous crowd. Over the past two years, organized crime has moved to Portland,” Burke said.

She says that “organized crime” sees an opportunity in Portland.



“The market opportunity in Portland, is a city divided and in chaos. We’re well aware of the public safety shortages in our city. I know the sound of machine guns. I’ve seen a fight with hatchets. I’ve seen drug dealers light peoples’ tents on fire and a woman die of an overdose while being trafficked out of her tent,” Burke said.

In a conversation about gun violence Saturday, police told KOIN 6 News “the number of shootings involving homeless individuals and large transient camps seems to be up significantly.”



The FBI in Oregon also said a significant amount of shootings are tied to the homeless population.



Old Town cultural institutions and businesses put together a list of safety goals for their neighborhood in the next 90 days, including reducing property crime, removing graffiti, moving illegally parked cars and “increasing street light lumens.”

KOIN 6 News asked if they think city leaders are doing enough now, Burke says she doesn’t know but thinks there’s a lot that can be done.

KOIN 6 News also reached out to city and county leaders about this.

In a statement, Commissioner Mapps said “I support the Old Town Community Association’s 90-day plan, especially the goals of reducing 911 call answering times, improving lighting in the area, and reducing tent camping by one-third. To reduce tent camping in Old Town and other parts of Portland, we need our local shelter providers to lift their 50% capacity cap so that we have humane places for campers to go. The City of Portland and Multnomah County must work with our community partners to address these issues in our core and every other neighborhood.”

In a statement to KOIN 6 News, Mayor Wheeler said “The requests made by the Old Town Community Association today are very reasonable. Oldtowners are asking to go to work peacefully, attend college, make a living, or visit Old Town’s unique stores, bars, restaurants, and cultural attractions. I intend to help them in the weeks ahead and ask others to join with me. Portland Oldtowner’s never-give-up attitude deserves our full support.”

Commissioner Hardesty told KOIN 6 News “I want to acknowledge that what we see in Old Town and other areas of Portland is unacceptable human suffering. There are people in crisis and people experiencing extreme poverty and we do not currently have enough mental health beds for those in need, nor enough housing that working people can afford to live in. We need urgent action on those issues.

With the bureaus I oversee, I am always interested in creative ideas generated from Portlanders and appreciate this proposal from the Old Town community. Civic Life’s graffiti removal program has recently expanded and improved. PBOT has already been in conversation with community members in Old Town and other parts of the City about lighting improvements. PBOT’s Healthy Business Program that allows outdoor seating has continued to operate at no charge to business owners, and soon we will have exciting next steps to announce about the future of this program. Later this month we will announce in Old Town that Portland Street Response is ready to start taking appropriate crisis and behavioral health related 911 calls citywide.

My office will review the feasibility of these proposals and continue these conversations across the City, as we seek opportunities to partner with community members around their ideas within the resources we have available.”

Commissioner Rubio said “I want to acknowledge the deep concerns I’ve heard and thank Jessie Burke and the Old Town Community Association for their work. They have a partner in me, my office, and my bureaus. Their clear goals align with work we are currently doing: to expand and strengthen Portland Street Response, to fill PPB vacancies, to diversify our community safety system so that Police and Fire can focus on higher-need public safety matters. Their goals also underscore our work with the County and State – to purchase hotel space, to set up Safe Rest Villages, and to grow our behavioral health services.”