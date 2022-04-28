PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — During a press conference Thursday, community leaders in Old Town called on city and county leaders to do more to curb crime and get people off the streets.

“In April alone, almost half the homicides in Portland were in Old Town,” said Society Hotel owner Jessie Burke.

The community-driven strategy aims to help Old Town recover and address the district’s rising crime rates, houselessness and addiction. However, the Old Town Community Association says the City of Portland Multnomah County has made “little progress” as the plan reaches its halfway point.

In the initial 90-day plan, the community looked to remove 33% of tents off the district’s 68 blocks. With tents still propped up, leaders scrapped the initial plan to remove 33% of tents.

“The goal for Old Town is that we need no human living on the sidewalk. It is not safe and I will not pretend that even a small decline in tents is improving our safety here,” Burke said. “Anything is safer than this.”

Within the first 90 days, community members hoped to create a safer, cleaner and accessible environment. The district hoped to increase trash clean-up, increase street lighting and decrease crime rates across the board.

Since the pandemic began, there’s reportedly been 32 times higher rate of person-on-person crime, 29 times higher rate of society crimes and 21 times higher rate of property crimes in Old Town.

Ian Williams, owner of Deadstock Coffee, said prior to the pandemic there was only one theft at the shop but over the last two years there’s been four thefts.

Further, 250 tents are reportedly propped up across the district’s 68 blocks.

“The reality is as we do this work we find ourselves mobilizing resources to provide short term solutions to long-term problems,” said Steve Wytcherly with Downtown Portland Clean & Safe. “We’re not addressing the root causes of the challenges we face — not just in Old Town but the city. And our community problems are very graphic — we see them, we feel them and we hear them.”