PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — On June 26, 2021, an historic heatwave enveloped Portland, the metro region and most of Oregon with high temperatures never before seen in the Pacific Northwest.

Exactly one year later, Multnomah County officials released their final report documenting the health impacts from that heat dome.

In the final report Multnomah County said that two-thirds of those who died in the heat wave were men, 79% were seniors 60-and-older, and that living alone played a major factor.

Of the 72 people who died in Multnomah County, 48 lived alone.

Air conditioning — or the lack of it — was also a key factor: 49 who died had either just a fan or no cooling unit of any kind.

At least one person died in almost every ZIP code of the county, but most of the deaths were concentrated in East Portland and in the downtown core. Those deaths coincided with the “heat islands” in the county, where more heat is trapped by roads and buildings.

Most of the heat-related deaths happened on the hottest day ever recorded in Portland and the next 2 days, the period of June 28 through June 30. The temperature on June 28, 2021 reached 1116 degrees.

