On-and-off long lines at Fred Meyer for last minute shoppers

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Some customers at Fred Meyer in the Hollywood area are scrambling to check off their gift lists Tuesday as Christmas day looms just hours away.

Though the crowds were not overwhelming inside, the store drew enough people for a packed parking lot.

In addition, lines were going down the aisles earlier Christmas Eve, but it’s gone down since then and been on and off all day. There’s also been more employees scheduled than on a normal day. As of 4 p.m., they hadn’t run out of anything, but had extra inventory on hand just in case.

Some credit card glitches occurred throughout many of the stores, but the issue has since been resolved, management said.

The weekend saw a record-setting amount of sales that reached $34.4 billion nationwide on Saturday, the biggest single day in U.S. retail history, Bloomberg reported.

Saturday was also when the Festival of Last Minute was held at the Portland Market on the waterfront, which had dozens of booths featuring local artisans’ crafts and goods.

The weekend rush was apparently not the last of the procrastinators though as a good number of shoppers race against the clock to secure their gifts.