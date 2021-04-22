‘Once in a generation’: Multnomah County Chair reveals $2.8B budget

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Efforts to tackle homelessness and COVID-19-related crises are driving much of the $2.8 billion budget for Multnomah County, according to Multnomah County Chair Deborah Kafoury, who calls it a “once in a generation” plan.

The county expects to spend more than $78 million in the next fiscal year dealing with the pandemic. Money will go to maintaining the public health infrastructure that’s already in place, in addition to adding staff for investigations and gathering data.

Furthermore, $52 million is coming in from the income tax voters passed last year called the Metro Supportive Housing Services Measure, which will help provide rent assistance and subsidies, in addition to growing the number of shelter and outreach programs.

“There’s no denying how great the need is right now,” Kafoury said. “One look at the tents on streets, neighbors in doorways and in encampments show us what’s at stake now as we build a system that can finally catch up to the unmet need we’ve faced for years.”

Thursday’s announcement kicks off six weeks of budget presentations. There will also be public hearings on May 5 and May 12 before the budget is scheduled for adoption on June 3.

More to come.