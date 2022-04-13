PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A person is dead and another is hospitalized after a house fire in northeast Portland early Wednesday morning, according to fire officials.

According to Portland Fire & Rescue, two people were on their way to work when they saw the flames and stopped on NE 57th Avenue. Fire officials told KOIN 6 News the two bystanders tried to rescue a person who was trapped inside the home.

By the time firefighters arrived around 3:40 a.m., the blaze had reportedly spread throughout the house.

PF&R said one person was already outside the home when crews arrived. That person was rushed to a nearby hospital and treated for smoke inhalation, according to fire officials.

Crews tried to search the home for the other person, but PF&R said hoarding conditions made it unsafe for firefighters to enter. Fire officials said the person was stuck inside and was ultimately found deceased.

An investigation is underway to determine what caused the fire.