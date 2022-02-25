PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — One person is displaced after a duplex caught fire in North Portland early Friday morning, officials said.

Around 3:30 a.m., Portland Fire and Rescue crews responded to the fire on North Wall Avenue near Fessenden Street.

When firefighters arrived, they said heavy smoke and fire were showing through the front door of one unit when they arrived. The fire spread to the attic.

Crews reportedly extinguished most of the fire in about 15 minutes.

Fire officials said no one was hurt, and the cause is under investigation.