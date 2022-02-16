One found dead after shooting in North Portland

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A person was found dead after a shooting in North Portland early Wednesday morning, officials said.

Portland police received a report of shots fire around 12:20 a.m. near the intersection of North Mohawk Avenue and North Fessenden Street.

When authorities arrived they found a man dead. A person involved in the shooting was also at the scene and is cooperating, according to police.

Officials said they are not looking for any suspects. However, anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Shaye Samora at Shaye.Samora@portlandoregon.gov 503-823-0768 or Detective Erik Kammerer at Erik.Kammerer@portlandoregon.gov 503-823-0762.