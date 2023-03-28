PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — At least one person suffered burn injuries in a Gresham house fire Tuesday morning, officials said.

Gresham Fire Department received a report of heavy black smoke in the area of Southwest Orchard Place and Southwest 17th Street around 8:30 a.m.

A neighbor pulled one person out of the home who was then rushed to a hospital. It’s unclear how severe their injuries are.

Firefighters were initially notified there were two victims but said no other people were located during a search.

An investigation is underway to determine what caused the blaze.