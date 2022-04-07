PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — If you’re driving down Southeast Stark Street and 122 Avenue, a new safety camera will be there to greet drivers to help stop speeding and other violations.

The Portland Bureau of Transportation told KOIN 6 News the device will also catch drivers running red lights. Dylan Rivera, a spokesperson for PBOT, said there have been 123 crashes in five years – including two fatalities – at this intersection.

“We feel like it’s important to put any safety measure we can put in place at this intersection and will hopefully continue to address the most dangerous intersections in Portland with similar technology,” said Rivera.

The device is part of PBOT’s partnership with the Portland Police Bureau as the agencies expand the city’s automated traffic enforcement program, according to a press release about the installation. This is part of Portland’s Vision Zero program to end traffic deaths. Portland saw the highest number of traffic fatalities in 2021 since 1990.

Intersection safety cameras are a new type of traffic enforcement camera in Portland, added PBOT, that will issue citations for both speeding and red light running.

Rivera said the bureau is not trying to surprise drivers about the devices, either. The cameras are being tested at the location until April 11, when it will begin issuing warnings.

On May 11, after a 30-day warning period, the camera will begin issuing citations in the mail to drivers for speeding and red light running. New signage on Southeast Stark Street warns drivers that traffic laws are enforced by cameras.

“When we start issuing citations, typically the speeding citation is about $170, and then for red light running, that’s $270,” he explained. “There may also be consequences for your insurance rates once you have a moving violation like those on your record. This is just a reminder to everyone to slow down, follow the speed limit, obey the traffic signals and help everyone get home safe.”

The speed limit on Southeast Stark Street is 30 miles per hour at this intersection.

In the press release, PBOT cited a 2018 scientific survey of 400 Portlanders with 75% of respondents expressing support for safety cameras to enforce speed limits on streets with high crash rates. The bureau says Portland’s speed safety cameras have demonstrated a significant reduction in speeding.

“A 2020 speed study showed a 94% decrease in top end speeding (11 mph or more over the speed limit) from 2016 to 2020 on all four corridors where PBOT has speed safety cameras installed. Speeding is a top contributing factor to deadly crashes across the Portland region,” added the announcement.

Specific to the intersection at Southeast Stark Street, Rivera said the area has wider lanes from its rural beginnings but now has a more urban infrastructure, which is what could be contributing to higher speeds in the area.

Portland also has 10 long-standing locations where officials have installed red light cameras. The city will be evaluating those cameras to see if there are also seeing speeding infractions.

“We’ll replace those with this new technology that do both red light and speed enforcement,” noted Rivera.

Later this spring, PBOT plans to install the next device at Southeast Stark Street and 148th Avenue. Fixed speed cameras will also be installed for Northeast Columbia Boulevard and Northeast Sandy Boulevard and are currently in the design phase, with construction expected this season.