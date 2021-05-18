Oregon Special District Election deadline arrives

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Oregon voters have until 8 p.m. Tuesday to cast their votes as district special elections wrap up.

This May 18 Special District Election will vary county by county, so not all ballots look the same. The issues are hyper-local and will directly impact neighborhoods, communities and schools. The election includes a host of local school board races, along with contests for fire and water districts in several counties — including the metro area.

In Multnomah County, one key ballot measure includes renewing funding for the Oregon Historical society. Another ballot measure would fund emergency service operations through the Scappoose Fire District.

People are generally less aware of special elections, so voter turnout never reaches same magnitude as it does in general elections. Election officials are estimating to get about 20% turnout by the end of the day on Tuesday.

The deadline to register to vote or send your ballot in by mail has passed — but you can still submit your ballot at one of the official ballot drop-off sites. Both Election Voter Services offices will be open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m., located on Northeast 8th Avenue in Gresham and on Southeast Morrison Street in Portland.

“Oregon requires that ballots are in by 8 p.m. on election night,” Multnomah County Elections Director Tim Scott said. “Your only option is to use a drop site. Please don’t put your ballot in the mail because it’s too late and it won’t get here.”

The final results will be certified on June 7.