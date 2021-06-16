Oregon DOJ reviewing Portland detective’s use of force

Portland Detective Erik Kammerer's use of force is currently under review

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The Oregon Department of Justice is officially reviewing a Portland detective’s use of force at protests, officials say.

Brent Weisberg, a spokesman for the Multnomah County District Attorney’s Office, confirmed to KOIN 6 that Portland Police Bureau Detective Erik Kammerer’s use of force is currently under review by the ODOJ. Weisberg said the request for ODOJ involvement was made by District Attorney Mike Schmidt due to a potential conflict of interest in the office.

No details on the use of force have been released — but Kammerer was recently named in a lawsuit filed by a Portland resident who was reportedly beaten by a police officer after being mistaken for a rioter last year. Although PPB officials never confirmed Kammerer’s involvement in the incident, the resident alleges that Kammerer was the one to assault him.

This comes shortly after news broke that a Portland Police Bureau officer has been indicted by a grand jury, stemming from an incident during a riot last summer.

On Tuesday afternoon, Schmidt announced PPB Officer Corey Budworth was indicted for one count of 4th-degree assault for allegedly using a baton on a freelance photojournalist during a riot on August 18, 2020. The charge is a misdemeanor.

