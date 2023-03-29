The decision comes nearly two weeks after Legacy Health closed the center on March 17.

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – Nearly two weeks after Legacy Health closed its Mount Hood Family Birth Center, the Oregon Health Authority has denied the health care facility’s request to close.

Legacy closed the center on March 17, saying the hospital would be on “divert status” – sending maternity patients to Randall Children’s Hospital for care nearly 17 miles away.

But the closure came before OHA had approved or denied Legacy’s waiver application that was originally submitted on March 6.

Legacy says they were forced to close the center because it requires 24/7 staffing, has the lowest birth volume and requires the highest-care costs across their system.

State health officials announced they denied Legacy’s waiver application on Wednesday, March 29, stating that closing the birth center to “divert” patients does not sufficiently meet the needs of the medical center’s patients or community.

OHA says that the closure does not meet the three criteria that would have led to the waiver’s approval. These criteria are listed as:

Maintains or improves the health and safety of the patients

Meets the individual and aggregate needs of patients

Does not jeopardize patient health and safety.

“Our goal is to ensure patients have timely access to maternity care. The closure of the Family Birth Center at Mount Hood Medical Center does not meet that goal,” said OHA’s Public Health Director Rachael Banks.

In addition to its denial, OHA has also opened a “separate but related investigation into the closure of the birth center without an approved waiver.”

According to a press release from OHA, this investigation will determine whether the health care facility has met state and federal requirements to receive Medicare and Medicaid payments.

In the case that Legacy has been found to be non-compliant, they will have 90 days to meet those requirements before risking their ability to bill payments through the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services.

The Oregon Nurses Association supports OHA’s decision to decline Legacy’s waiver request.

According to a statement from ONA: “Nurses have been saying that Legacy’s decision to close the birthing center was a mistake for months. Not only has the community in East Multnomah County relied on Legacy Mt. Hood for these services for generations, but the closure of the birthing center would add additional burdens to accessing health care for an already underserved population.”

