Oregon Humane Society holds free pet food banks

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The Oregon Humane Society is holding another free pet food bank for essential workers and people affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The OHS offered workers dog food, cat food and other items like litter on Thursday and plans to do so again on Friday.

“We know that it’s a really stressful time for people and our pets have provided so much comfort and by providing pet food for pet owners we’re hoping that we can help reduce the stress that’s in people’s lives right now,” said Laura Klink with the OHS.

The food bank will be open from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Friday. Those interested can pick up supplies at 8001 NE 14th Place in Portland, just north of the main OHS shelter.