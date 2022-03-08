PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – This week, Oregon lawmakers decided to give a Multnomah County non-profit Cultivate Initiatives $2.9 million to start a jobs development program.



The program will serve people in Gresham, Troutdale, Fairview, Wood Village and east Portland.

KOIN 6 News talked to Matthew McCarl and Johnnie Shaver with Cultivate Initiatives about the nearly multimillion dollar homeless services and workforce development hub that’s coming to east Multnomah County.



“It’s an exciting project in so many ways because it’s going to expand resources, provide services,” McCarl said.



Shaver explained “for fifty hours in a year, people can come work a five hour day and leave with $60 cash at the end of each day.”

“It will be a physical place that will include various things such as parking for our fleet, wood shops, places to do care mechanic stuff…we don’t have specifics yet but the opportunities are endless and we have the right people to be able to fill these positions and fill them pretty quickly,” McCarl said.



Funding for this project is coming from Oregon House Bill 5202, a measure passed by the House and Senate last week that will take money from the general fund and put towards state specified agencies and emergency board.

The group has Representative Zach Hudson from Troutdale to thank as he’s the one who proposed giving Cultivate Initiatives $2.9 million.



“The project itself will be carried out by us at Cultivate Initiatives, Rep. Hudson’s office and a wide coalition of folks that have helped us up to this point and will continue to help up as we invite people to be part of that journey,” McCarl said.