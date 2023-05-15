PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The voter registration deadline for May’s district election passed in late April, but for Oregonians who are already registered, there’s still some time to cast ballots.

Multnomah County voters will decide on who fills the District 3 County Commissioner position, new school district board members, whether tax Measure 26-238 will pass, and more.

According to the Multnomah County Elections Division, there are 568,180 registered voters across the county. Voter turnout stood at almost 14% as of 12 p.m. on Monday.

In Clackamas County, residents are voting on things including a levy for general firefighting operations and board candidates for the West Linn-Wilsonville School District. County officials say 17.16% of voters had returned their ballots by Friday, May 12.

For Washington County voters, various positions at the Beaverton, Banks, Forest Grove and other school districts are on the ballot. The county’s voter turnout is currently reported at 12.33%.

The remaining Oregon voters must return their ballots to an in-person drop-off site by 8 p.m. on Tuesday, May 16, or postmark them by the same day if returning by mail.

Multnomah County voters can submit their ballots to one of several official drop sites listed by the elections division, with a few located in Gresham, Fairview, and Troutdale. Voters can also sign up for BallotTrax to be notified when their ballot is accepted for counting.

County officials say the final election results will be certified on Monday, June 12.