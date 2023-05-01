Task forces will be led by DA's office in partnership with PPB

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – The Multnomah County District Attorney’s Office is slated to discuss their newly announced Organized Retail Theft Task Force and Auto Theft Task Force during an 11 a.m. press conference on Monday.

Multnomah County District Attorney Mike Schmidt will be joined by Multnomah County Chair Jessica Vega Pederson, Portland Mayor Ted Wheeler, Portland Business Alliance President and CEO Andrew Hoan along with several law enforcement agencies.

The task forces will be led by the district attorney’s office in partnership with the Portland Police Bureau.

In an interview with KOIN 6 News’ Eye on Northwest Politics on Sunday, Portland Police Association President Aaron Schmautz emphasized the importance of the agencies working together on these theft task forces.

“The district attorney’s office is a huge cog in this wheel of justice that we have. At the police bureau, it’s our job to get people who commit crimes, to write good reports and bring them to that system,” Schmautz said. “This partnership is critical and the breaking down of it led to less good work, so I’m happy with the partnership.”

The creation of the task forces comes after several businesses have announced plans to leave their Portland locations due to break-ins and vandalism. Recently, REI announced it will shut down its Pearl District location, citing its highest number of break-ins and thefts in two decades in addition to outgrowing the space.

In a statement to KOIN 6 News in late April, Mayor Wheeler’s office said in part, “community safety continues to be a top priority for Mayor Wheeler and his team. We’re working with our public safety partners to increase staffing at the Portland Police Bureau so they can ramp up patrols, car theft and vandalism missions, respond more quickly to emergency calls, and bring those involved with crime to justice.”

The mayor also attributed an increase of crime and violence to the lack of mental and behavioral health resources along with the slow rollout of funds attached to Measure 110, which decriminalized some drugs.

