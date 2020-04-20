Orthodox priest thankful for ‘unseen blessings’ on Easter Sunday

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — For Orthodox churches around the world, today is Easter Sunday. Celebrations in the Portland area were held in empty halls—the coronavirus pandemic might be keeping worshipers from attending services, but that didn’t mean local churches weren’t still reaching out.

“We thank God for unseen blessings and one of the unseen blessings is that it has actually connected us in ways through the livestream, and actually with people throughout the country who are Orthodox, and we’re watching each other’s services,” said Father Paul Paris of Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Cathedral.

“We have people sending us pictures of what they’re doing at home—we’re going to create a video montage of everything,” Paris continued. “So, we’re sharing in ways we didn’t expect.”

Father Paris said he was surprised with how well staying connected digitally has been working. However, he also mentioned that it’s no substitute for being in-person once the pandemic is over.