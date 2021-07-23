An RV dumped its waste in a residential neighborhood around SE 78th and Flavel, July 23, 2021 (Courtesy: Kristen Sassano)

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Kristin Sassano got a text message from her neighbor that woke her up Friday morning.

“I woke up this morning to a text message from a neighbor letting me know our house, well the front of our house, had been hit with fecal matter again,” Sassano told KOIN 6 News.

She lives near Southeast 78th and Flavel and said this isn’t the first time someone in an RV decided her street was a dumping station. So what she saw Friday morning wasn’t really a shock.

“We came outside and found about 3 inches of waste dumped out in front of our house,” she said.

A surveillance camera grabbed a picture of an RV she said dumped the waste and said her neighbor saw it.

“Our neighbor across the street actually came out when they were opening up the tube and yelled at them to get out of here and then they took off,” she said.

The smell was so strong it made its way into her house.

“The smell was so bad with the windows open, and our fans blowing the cool air in at night because we don’t have AC,” Sassano said.

But the bad smell isn’t what she was concerned about.

“You don’t know what’s in human waste,” she said. “You don’t need to dump it on the street, a residential street where kids play, dogs walk around people are riding bikes.”

Sassano contacted the City of Portland and said they responded quickly with a clean-up crew. They told her about a new program designed to help prevent the illegal disposal of waste.

“They basically said, you know, this shouldn’t be happening because we have this service for free,” she told KOIN 6 News.

Since March, the Bureau of Environmental Services has been providing free pump outs to people living in RVs. All that person has to do is call and a city crew will come out at no cost.

Sassano hopes people will spread the word about it.

“I would think it would take a minute or two to make a phone call as opposed to driving up and down residential” streets, she said.