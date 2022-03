PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Portland Commissioner Jo Ann Hardesty announced Monday morning the city will keep street dining through the end of summer.

Permits from the Portland’s Bureau of Transportation are required, however.

The outdoor dining option was made available as a result of the pandemic when fewer customers were driving downtown and more social distancing was needed.

Hardesty said the city council will reconvene in September to decide if the outdoor option should be extended again.