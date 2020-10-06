Over 100 bags of feces dumped on MultCo roads since late 2018

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Since late 2018, more than 100 bags of human feces have been left alongside roads in Multnomah County — and officials are asking for the public’s help in getting to the bottom of it.

These bags filled with human feces and kitty litter have been found in Troutdale, Springdale and Corbett. Multnomah County Code Enforcement says the bags are often Wal-Mart or Dollar Tree plastic bags and are typically dumped in the early morning hours.

Code enforcement officer Dave Thomas has found the bags near Curtis Drive, Southeast Hurlburt Road, East Bell Road, Historic Columbia River Highway, east of Springdale Job Corp., Southeast Sweetbriar Road, between Kerslake and Troutdale roads and Southeast Kerslake Road and between Sweetbriar Road and Southeast Stark Street.

Thomas works to collect the bags that remain intact, but he says many of them become unrecoverable due to being run over by passing cars and are left to wash away into drainage ditches. He’s now asking for the community’s help in catching the culprit leaving them behind.

“We want to alert people to keep an eye out,” he said. “There are certain spots, if anyone has camera footage of a suspicious vehicle traveling slowly on these roads, we’d love to look into that.”

However, if you spot illegal dumping in progress, don’t try and stop the person. Instead, get a license plate number and vehicle description, then dial 911.

“I just want it stopped,” Thomson said. “The community deserves roads that are clean.”