Over 420 East MultCo small businesses awarded $2,500 grants

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Over the next few weeks, $1,052,50 worth of grants will be distributed to small businesses throughout East Multnomah County.

A total of 421 businesses in Fairview, Gresham, Troutdale and Wood Village and surrounding areas of unincorporated East Multnomah County will each receive a $2,500 grant from the CARES Act funds for Multnomah County. The businesses were selected by the Portland Business Alliance Charitable Institute Board of Directors with the recommendation of an advisory committee.

Businesses that have been hit hardest by the shut-down orders were prioritized in the selection process.

“When we learned that the CARES Act funds had to be used by Dec. 31, we committed to making sure that every last dollar made its way quickly to the small businesses that needed it the most,” Multnomah County Chair Deborah Kafoury said. “This partnership with the Portland Business Alliance was instrumental in getting relief into the hands of East County business owners who have had fewer opportunities to access federal aid, and will hopefully help them to survive long enough to thrive again.”

Of the 421 awardees, 50% are minority-owned businesses.

“These focused investments to assist East Multnomah County businesses, especially for women-owned and BIPOC business owners, sends a strong signal that East County matters,” Multnomah County District 4 Commissioner Lori Stegmann said.

All recipients were notified by December 31. According to the PBA, the distribution of the funds is expected to be completed by March 31.