Over 60 ways to volunteer around Portland for MLK Day

Multnomah County

Projects will be held everyday through the weekend starting on Friday

by: KOIN 6 News Staff

Posted: / Updated:

Volunteers work on a project for the 13th-annual MLK Weekend of Service, Jan. 17, 2020. (KOIN)

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — More than 60 community projects are taking place in the Portland area this weekend in honor of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.

On Friday, organizers of the 13th-annual MLK Weekend of Service started to mobilize their 1,500 volunteers who will carry out a variety of projects to support communities and people need.

Volunteers can help with any of the 20 projects taking place each day through the weekend, starting Friday.

“They’re repairing books so kids have books in their home. They’re doing cleanup projects and different kinds of activities in parks and public spaces,” said MLK Weekend of Service organizer Barbara Marmon.

Organizers are also putting together special packages for students at Beaverton High School, where final exams begin next week. The group wants to give Dr. King quotes to students each day to inspire and uplift them before they begin exams.

