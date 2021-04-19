Over 70 firefighters work to contain SE Portland blaze

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Dozens of firefighters are working to contain a fire that broke out in Southeast Portland early Monday.

The fire began around 3:30 a.m. near Southeast Stark Street and 79th Avenue. Crews were seen trying to control the flames on the second floor of a commercial building.

Portland Fire and Rescue say over 70 firefighters are working to contain the blaze.

No other details are available at this time. KOIN 6 News will update this story as more information becomes available.

This is a developing story.