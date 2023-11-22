PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Scammers are posing as members of Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office, calling residents and demanding money, the sheriff’s office warns.

Officials said scammers often post as a sergeant or deputy and claim the victim has a warrant, unpaid court fines, or missed jury duty and must pay a fine with a gift card or through a cash app to avoid arrest.

MCSO says they have taken recent reports totaling more than $9,000 in losses.

This warning comes after authorities alerted residents of a similar phone scam in which one victim lost $4,000.

“Often, a tactic of the scammers is to keep the person on the phone during the entire process and tell the person they are not allowed to contact family or friends for advice. Once the scammer receives payment, they may tell the person they can come to an MCSO office for reimbursement. New tactics reported to us include, scammers using fake badge numbers, case numbers to try to legitimize their claims, and texting fraudulent warrants,” the sheriff’s office warns.

MCSO says they never call for warrant service, missed jury duty, or missed payments. Authorities warn residents to not send money or engage with the scammers — noting victims have the option to file a police report.