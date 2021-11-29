Overnight fire chars dental clinic in NW Portland

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — An overnight fire started at Westover Dental Clinic around 12:30 a.m. Monday charring the building, officials said.

Portland Fire and Rescue responded to the report of a two story structure on fire at Northwest 23rd Street and Northwest Glisan Street. When officials arrived the fire was showing through the roof.

Crews said they initially set up outside for defensive fire attack before moving to an offensive attack inside. They tried to get to the fire from the top, extinguishing the fire using tools and chainsaws.

Firefighters try to extinguish fire at Westover Dental Clinic November 29, 2021 (Courtesy: Portland Fire & Rescue).

Firefighters try to extinguish fire at Westover Dental Clinic November 29, 2021 (Courtesy: Portland Fire & Rescue).

Firefighters try to extinguish fire at Westover Dental Clinic November 29, 2021 (Courtesy: Portland Fire & Rescue).

The fire was under control after 45 minutes. The building is still standing but severely charred.

According to the fire investigator, the fire started on the balcony where a tent and some cloth was found. A cause has not been determined at this time. No injuries were reported.

This is an ongoing investigation.