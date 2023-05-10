No word yet on what started the fire

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — An investigation is underway Wednesday morning after a structure went up in flames near Reynolds High School in Troutdale.

The blaze on Southwest Cherry Park Road and Southwest Berryessa Place started just before 2 a.m.

Video of the scene shows firefighters battling heavy smoke and flames coming from a single structure. It appears the fire has since been put out, but crews remain at the scene.

Heavy smoke and flames coming from a structure that caught fire near Reynolds High School in Troutdale on Wednesday, May 10, 2023 (KOIN).

Heavy smoke coming from a structure that caught fire near Reynolds High School in Troutdale on Wednesday, May 10, 2023 (KOIN).

Firefighters combat an overnight blaze at a structure near Reynolds High School in Troutdale on Wednesday, May 10, 2023 (KOIN).

There is no word on the cause of the fire.

