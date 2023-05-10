PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — An investigation is underway Wednesday morning after a structure went up in flames near Reynolds High School in Troutdale.
The blaze on Southwest Cherry Park Road and Southwest Berryessa Place started just before 2 a.m.
Video of the scene shows firefighters battling heavy smoke and flames coming from a single structure. It appears the fire has since been put out, but crews remain at the scene.
There is no word on the cause of the fire.
A KOIN 6 News crew is at the scene working to learn more.