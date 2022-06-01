"While it does take a huge amount of effort and labor, it is one that is a work of passion."

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Collin Nicholas already owns a popular cocktail bar in Northwest Portland — but wants to give whiskey lovers something to talk about.

Nicholas, the owner of Pink Rabbit, plans to open a new whiskey lounge called Fools and Horses in the Pearl District. It will be located on Northwest 12th Avenue in the space previously used by the Vault, which is now closed.

As the city reopens after the coronavirus pandemic, he saw an opportunity to fill a void in the neighborhood with a “well-executed food and beverage concept.”

People can expect a nod to the late 19th century and early 20th century prohibition era with whiskeys from around the world in signature cocktails and tasting flights. As for food, Nicholas said his head chef, who is from Hawaii, will draw from his Paniolo Hawaiian cowboy culture to create the menu.

“This business takes a lot of sophistication and attention to detail, including hard work,” Nicholas said. “While it does take a huge amount of effort and labor, it is one that is a work of passion.”

Nicolas added that he’s confident in the new venture after taking over Pink Rabbit, located in at 232 N.W. 12th Ave., in March of 2021. The entrepreneur has worked as a dishwasher and cook before moving up to high-level management — with 12 years of consulting experience.

As for the new lounge, Nicolas doesn’t anticipate labor shortage issues with 12 to 15 employees expected to jump on the team, but the supply chain is a different story.

“People are seeing it across the board from buying products, certain spirits,” he noted.

Nicolas said he anticipates Fools and Horses to open in early July to give people “the accessibility and the opportunity to taste some through some of these whiskeys that ultimately may or may not be in the Oregon market ever again.”