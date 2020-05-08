Pancake House regular sends breakfasts to Meals on Wheels

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A longtime customer at The Original Pancake House in Southwest Portland is stepping up to lift the spirits of those working extra hard during the pandemic.

Paul Shearer spent his stimulus money to pay for the SW Barbur Boulevard restaurant to make breakfast for kitchen staff at Meals on Wheels in Multnomah Village on Thursday mornings.

“My grandfather took me to the Pancake House over 60 years ago when I was 4 years old,” Shearer said. “I’m now retired and we own our own house—we don’t have to pay rent, my children are all graduated from college—so we thought it was a good time to give back to the community and use our stimulus check to help Meals on Wheels and help take care of the caregivers.”

Amid the pandemic, Meals and Wheels added several thousand mostly-elderly clients to the list of people it provides meals to, as well as nearly 100 families affected by the economic downturn. The kitchen staff makes nearly 8,000 meals from its kitchen every day.

“Those people are wonderful to make all those older people happy,” said Jo Hilty at The Original Pancake House. “This is just our gift to them to say thank you so much for everything.”

The breakfasts are sliced into pieces, boxed up and loaded into Shearer’s vehicle. About 15 minutes later, the kitchen staff at Meals on Wheels sit down to eat.

“I know I wake up and it’s one of my first thoughts is—it’s Thursday, it’s pancake breakfast,” said a Meals on Wheeler staff member.