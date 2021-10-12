Parking, driving costs could increase in Portland

PMG FILE PHOTO – The City Council will consider two plans to reduce congestion and more on Wednesday, Oct. 13.

PORTLAND, Ore. (Portland Tribune) — The City Council is poised to tentatively approve two plans that would increase the cost of driving and parking in Portland on Wednesday, Oct. 13.

Both plans are intended to reduce greenhouse gas emissions to help fight climate change and increase equitable transportation options.

According to one of the resolutions to be considered by the council, “The inequities in our current transportation system — including longer travel times, less safe road conditions and climate change effects that disproportionately impact Black, indigenous and people of color (BIPOC), Portlanders living on low incomes and persons with disabilities — will worsen if we do not more effectively manage demand for our road space, reduce miles driven and transition the vehicles that remain on the road to low and zero carbon fuels.”

Neither plan will take effect without further council authorization in the future.

One plan is called Pricing Options for Equitable Mobility. This resolution to be considered by the council would direct the Portland Bureau of Transportation and the Bureau of Planning and Sustainability to work together to “develop an implementation plan for a suite of equitable mobility fees and investments.” As recommended by a task force, they would include “fees on private for-hire trips, urban delivery, private parking lots and flexible commuter benefits requirements.”

The resolution requires the two bureaus to update the council on their progress in nine months.

The final Pricing Options for Equitable Mobility report can be found here.

The second plan is the transportation bureau’s Way to Go Plan. It calls for fees to drive and park — sometimes called “pricing” — to discourage single-person vehicle trips and fund alternative forms of transportation.

According to that resolution, “the Way to Go Plan identifies two strategies as being among the most important to advance right now to achieve our climate, mobility, and equity goals: 1) pricing driving trips and/or parking (“pricing”) and 2) financial incentives for alternatives to drive-alone trips.”

The Impact Statement that accompanies the plan says the transportation bureau must develop future funding proposals for enacting it.

The Way to Go Plan can be found here.

The council agenda with the resolutions and links to more information can be found at www.portland.gov/council/agenda.