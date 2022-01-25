Parking prices could go up in the Lloyd District

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The Portland Bureau of Transportation has proposed the development of an Event Parking District in the Lloyd District area, which would raise parking costs near the Rose Quarter and the Oregon Convention Center during large events if established.

According to PBOT, parking rates would rise during events with 10,000 attendees or more, in an attempt to encourage the use of public transit, biking, carpools, and other means of transportation and decrease the rising impacts of heavy traffic and pollution within the immediate surrounding neighborhoods.

Street parking in and around the Lloyd District area has been in high demand due to the many events held at venues within the vicinity, such as the Moda Center, Veteran’s Memorial Coliseum, and Oregon Convention Center.

Proposed Event Parking District in the Lloyd District (Courtesy PBOT)

According to a recent announcement, PBOT claimed the increased demand has worsened traffic congestion throughout Lloyd District and the Rose Quarter and has made street parking nearly impossible to find.

As a result of the ongoing issues, Go Lloyd has continued to advocate for an event parking program over the past five years.

According to the Parking Management Manual, PBOT has the authority to develop Event District Parking in current meter districts which hold several large event spaces, such as Lloyd.

On Jan. 10, 2022, the city agency announced plans to increase street parking fares from $1 an hour to $3 an hour, in addition to extending meter hours to 10 p.m. in the Lloyd District area during event days.

A timeline of the proposal, next steps, and renderings can be viewed here.