PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Dozens of vehicles were stopped, eight people were arrested, two stolen cars were found and one gun was seized in a single night in Multnomah County Sunday, officials said.

Since mid-April, Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office has carried out frequent patrol missions. These missions target what MCSO calls “hot-spot areas” or places where there’s significant traffic-related deaths and shootings.

These missions have reportedly led to 116 traffic stops, 33 arrests and the recovery of seven stolen vehicles.

“These focused enforcement missions tackle immediate public safety issues,” Sheriff Mike Reese said, “by preventing, deterring and interrupting criminal activity, helping crime victims recover stolen property, and potentially saving lives by removing unsafe and impaired drivers and firearms from our East County communities.”