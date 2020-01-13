PBOT crews prepare for winter storm to hit Portland

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The Portland Bureau of Transportation has crews on standby in case snow drops down into the valley as a winter storm moves our way.

With the possibility of precipitation, PBOT is focusing on the hills Sunday night. Spokesperson John Brady said they will be deciding on the routes to salt if conditions warrant it. They are keeping an eye on the West Hills, but also on Mount Scott on the east side.

“Be aware of both where you are and where you are traveling too, especially because there are going to be differences in elevations,” said Brady. “If you know you are going into the hills, you might want to give yourself extra time.”

PBOT installed signs at 500-foot and 1000-foot elevations in the hills so that drivers know where rain might start to transition into snow. The bureau will be doing 24-hour operations in 12-hour shifts, and are prepared to adjust those shifts if conditions warrant it.

It’s also a good idea for residents to make sure they have tire chains or socks in their cars so that they are prepared for any kind of weather.